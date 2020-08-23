34 more coronavirus cases recorded in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :About 34 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12507 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 170019 people were screened for the virus till August 22, out of which 34 more were reported positive.

As many as 11333 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 141 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.