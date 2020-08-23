UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

34 More Coronavirus Cases Recorded In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 12:00 AM

34 more coronavirus cases recorded in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :About 34 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12507 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 170019 people were screened for the virus till August 22, out of which 34 more were reported positive.

As many as 11333 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 141 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan August Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

6 minutes ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

5 minutes ago

Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Bo ..

5 minutes ago

Removal of encroachment on major nullahs from Aug ..

52 minutes ago

Tiger-McIlroy pairing struggles at PGA Northern Tr ..

52 minutes ago

Trump Slams FDA for Dragging Feet on Coronavirus T ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.