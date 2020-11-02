UrduPoint.com
34 More Coronavirus Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:00 AM

34 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :About 34 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15954 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 331468 people were screened for the virus till November 01, out of which 34 more were reported positive.

As many as 15569 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 151 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

