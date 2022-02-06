34 more test positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 34 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34819 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 136715 people were screened for the virus, out of which 34 more were reported positive.

As many as 34014 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 368 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.