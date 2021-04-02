34 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :About 34 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19610 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 660565 people were screened for the virus till April 01 out of which 34 more were reported positive.

As many as 19122 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 209 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.