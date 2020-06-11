UrduPoint.com
34 MoUs Signed With Different Countries To Enhance Cooperation Against Drug Smuggling

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

34 MoUs signed with different countries to enhance cooperation against drug smuggling

Ministry of Narcotics Control has signed 34 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with different countries to enhance cooperation against drug smuggling and curb this menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Ministry of Narcotics Control has signed 34 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with different countries to enhance cooperation against drug smuggling and curb this menace.

According to Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20, the Government of Pakistan has taken a number of initiatives to control the spread and trafficking of illicit narcotics. However, Pakistan cannot fight this menace alone; therefore, international cooperation is an important pillar of Pakistan's strategy against drugs.

It further stated that Anti-Narcotics Policy of Pakistan aims to re-energize existing national drug law enforcement agencies, build the Anti-Narcotics Force capacity and develop an effective coordination and control mechanism. It aims to mobilize the people of Pakistan especially youth and institutions to ensure their active participation in eradicating drugs. This policy also seeks to promote international cooperation for mutual support and partnership against narcotic drugs. By realizing importance of such cooperation with international community, Ministry of Narcotics Control has signed 34 MoUs with different countries.

From July 2019 to December 2019, it has been stated the Ministry of Narcotics Control has issued 1,077 NOCs for import, export, local purchase, utilization, and distribution of various precursor chemicals to different pharmaceutical and industrial firms.

Narcotics Control Division has registered 98 firms for various precursor chemicals. The main focus under drug supply reduction is to strengthen Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at the Federal, provincial, and district levels to combat drug trafficking and to reduce the flow of drugs in Pakistan.

The capacity of LEAs all over Pakistan and particularly in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is being improved so that they can effectively assist in disrupting illegal drug trafficking, money laundering, and seizing drug generated assets. Poppy cultivation is being strictly checked to achieve Pakistan's poppy free status.

