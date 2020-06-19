34 new COVID-19 suspects tested positive in AJK: Tally rises to 803

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 19 (APP):Around 34 new coronavirus cases were tested positive during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), raising the tally to 803 on Friday, it was officially stated.

The official statement released to the media by the State Health Services authorities AJK confirmed registration of 34 new cases – including seven patients in Muzaffarabad, 10 in Bagh, nine in Haveili, three in Palandri, one Bhimbher and two each in Kotli and Rawalakot districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 17 lives across the state. 17 people lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK so fare including eight in Muzaffarabad district, three in Mirpur, three in Bagh and one each in Rawalkot, Palandri and Bagh districts.

At present a total of 469 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities/ home isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK, the health authorities said.

The patients tested positive included 299 housed in various home isolation and rest admitted in various state-run hospitals in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

At the same time, after the complete recovery five more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Friday – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 317, the AJK Health authorities said.

A total of 453 new suspected cases of coronavirus, were tested in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 13034 suspected cases from various parts of the AJK were sent for test, of which results of 12981 had been received with a total of 803 positive cases in AJK so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 803 corona virus positive cases, 317 were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of AJK by Friday, the authorities said.

AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Thursday a total of 11,664 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Capacity building training in infection, prevention and control has been launched in all state-run isolation centers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with the coordination of the World Health Organization, the health authorities said.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening all new entrants at seven entry/exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, according to the AJK Health Authorities.