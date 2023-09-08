34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 34 new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :As many as 34 new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis, on Friday.

According to the Health department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 936 larvae spots were reported in the last 24 hours, with many patients under treatment in different hospitals of the city.

Various squads conducted surveillance at indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 936 places in the city during continuing surveillance.

Sources said that on Friday, 34 new patients of dengue fever were reported in Lahore.

It is worth mentioning here that 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, the Health department said.

It may be mentioned here that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners are continuously paying surprise visits to check the performance of dengue teams working on the ground, in the wake of increasing dengue cases after rains.

The DC reviewed the performance of dengue teams in various towns of Lahore. Checking of more than 5,000 places would be ensured on daily basis, she said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued recently, Ms. Haider announced that the number of dengue surveillance could be increased, keeping in mind the rains spell alerts of the Meteorological department. Issuing directions for controlling dengue, she warned all town officers to surely complete the set targets on a daily basis.

She vowed to monitor various hotspots areas in the city with swift and strict surveillance, urging citizens to not let water accumulate in their homes and surroundings.

Rafia Haider sternly warned the authorities and staff concerned that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the anti-dengue campaign.

The DC directed all assistant commissioners and health officials to remain in the field and inspect performance of dengue workers while sending a latest report on a daily basis.