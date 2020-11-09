34 new vehicles handed over to police stations

As many as 34 new vehicles equipped with modern facilities were handed over to police stations of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 34 new vehicles equipped with modern facilities were handed over to police stations of Faisalabad.

Addressing the keys distribution ceremony at Faisalabad Police Lines, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that a plan had been devised to transform Faisalabad as safe city with the availability of modern facilities to keep a check on crime suspects and the crime ratio. In this connection, 34 new vehicles had been handed over to police stations in Faisalabad, he added.

He said that all these vehicles had been facilitated with modern facilities. The CPO said these vehicles would be used for patrolling to arrest street crimes.

He said these vehicles were provided to the police stations of Sadar Sammundri, Peoples Colony, Mansoorabad, Sargodha Road, Jhang Bazaar, Madina Town, Dijkot, Kotwali, Kurr, Women, Rail Bazaar, Sadar Tandlianwala, D-Type Colony, Khurarianwala, FIEDMC, Gulberg, Sitiana, Thikriwala, Sandal Bar, Raza Abad, Batala Colony, Garh, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, City Tandlianwala, Sadar Jaranwala, Mureedwala, Balochni, Tarkhani, Mamonkanjan, Chak Jhumra, Sadar Faisalabad, Rodala Road, Samanabad and Civil Lines.

He directed the police officers to use these vehicles honestly and perform their duties actively so that Faisalabad could be converted into crime free city.