34 officers promoted as ETOs in Karach

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 34 AETOs/ETOs and Superintendents of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department have been promoted to the post of Excise and Taxation Officers BS-17 on acting charge/regular basis.

The promotions are granted on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and as per rules and regulations, said a statement on Friday.

Those who have been promoted to the post of Excise and Taxation officers on regular basis are Bhawal Shah, Muhammad Umer Khoro, Javaid Akhter Bhatti, Muhammad Haseeb, Imtiaz Ali Siddiqui, Rizwan Ullah Qureshi, Jhanghir Qazi, Shafi Muhammad Khero, Zahid Ali Hingoro, Zubair Hussain Mallah, Mazhar Ali Bhutto, Birj Lal, Haq Nawaz Rind, Zulfiqar Ali, Shafi Muhammad and Riaz Ali Jokhio.

Those who have been promoted to the post of ETOs on Acting Charge are Altaf Ahmed Memon, Abdul Waheed Siddiqui, Rahim Hussain Rind, Muhammad Juman Memon, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wajid Ali Soomoro, Aziz ur Rehman Unar, Zafar Iqbal Bangish, Kailash Advani, Zahoor Illahi Mazari, Shafiq ur Rehman Rajpar, Inam Ur Rehman, Abdul Khaliq Shaikh, Zulfiqar Ali Laghari, Zulfiqar Ali Samejo and Nawab Khan, while two superintendents Abdul Jabbar Buriro and Syed Fayaz Hussain Shah have also been promoted to the post of ETOs.