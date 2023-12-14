34 outlaws arrested, drugs and weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Capital Police on Thursday apprehended 34 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police on Thursday apprehended 34 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

According to details, Aabpara police team arrested Anwar Masih and Waqar Ahmed and recovered 1,230-gram hashish and 25 liters of alcohol from their possession. Police also arrested Sharon Masih for decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Karachi Company police team arrested Danish and recovered 155 grams of heroin from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested Ahsan, Abdul Wahid and Altaf involved in decanting gas in cylinders illegally. Tarnol police team arrested three accused namely Saleem, Safeer and Sohail and recovered a total of 3,587 gram heroin from their possession.

Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested Kashif, Asghar and recovered 1,260 grams hashish from their possession. Industrial-Area police team arrested two accused namely Danish Shakeel and Saddam and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Shams Colony police team arrested an accused Hamza Ali and recovered 180 gram hashish from his possession.

Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Khalid Hayat involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Humak police team arrested an accused namely Sabir Hussain and recovered 18 liters of alcohol from his possession. Lohi Bher police team arrested Javed and recovered 18 gram ice from his possession.

Phulgran police team arrested Adeel and Mohsin Shakeel and recovered 815 gram heroin from their possession. Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Naeem Khan and Anjum Khan and recovered two pistols from their possession. Shahzad Town police team arrested five accused namely Irfan, Hasaam Shahid, Razkan, Hamza Mushtaq and Rehman Gul involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested six professional baggers and registered cases against them under the beggar act.