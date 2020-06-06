34 passenger vehicles impounded over violation of SOPs

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 34 passenger vehicles over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 34 passenger vehicles over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the RTA officials under the supervision of Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza launched a crackdown against transporters involved in violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus. During the crackdown, the teams impounded 34 passenger vehicles while imposed a fine of Rs13,000 on various others.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza said that the vehicles not following SOPs would be impounded adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said that transporters should not allow the passengers without mask to use transport. He directed them to sanitise hands of passengers before entering in the vehicles.

Secretary RTA said that social distancing must be implemented by ensuring one vacant seat with one passenger. He also directed them to ensure disinfection of buses and other passenger vehicles daily.