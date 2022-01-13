UrduPoint.com

34 POs Among 44 Criminals Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 09:43 PM

34 POs among 44 criminals nabbed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 44 criminals including 34 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

According to police sources, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 34 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also arrested ten other criminals and recovered 74 litre local made wine, 420 grams Hashish, two pistols, one carbine and rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

