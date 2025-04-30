34 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested, Illegal Weapons, Drugs Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The district police on Wednesday arrested 34 proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possessions in a search operation.
The police sources said that the illegal weapons included 11 pistols, four rifles and a Kalashnikov.
The police teams also recovered hashish 15 kgs and liquor 150 liters in the operation, they added.
The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.
APP/hhd/378
