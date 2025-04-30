34 proclaimed offenders arrested, illegal weapons, drugs recovered

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The district police on Wednesday arrested 34 proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possessions in a search operation.

The police sources said that the illegal weapons included 11 pistols, four rifles and a Kalashnikov.

The police teams also recovered hashish 15 kgs and liquor 150 liters in the operation, they added.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

