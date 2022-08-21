34 proclaimed offenders held in two weeks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Proclaimed Offender staff police arrested 34 notorious proclaimed offenders during the ongoing crackdown launched in the last two weeks across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the PO staff police launched a crackdown against proclaimed offenders and arrested 34 POs wanted to police in different cases of attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The arrested criminals have been handed over to the concerned police stations, however the police have also initiated legal action against the facilitators of the proclaimed offenders.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against proclaimed offenders on daily basis.