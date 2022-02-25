34 professional beggars rounded up during crackdown

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 34 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, alongwith their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

