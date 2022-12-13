UrduPoint.com

34 Public Transport Vehicles Issued Tickets Over Sub-standard Condition

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Tuesday issued tickets to 34 public service vehicles over fitness issues and sub-standard conditions to run on roads.

On the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the secretary ITA visited various public transport stands, inspected 56 public vehicles and imposed a fine of rupees 11,500 on violations, said a press release issued.

During the inspection, the action was taken against three smoke-emitting vehicles and violators were fined as per law.

ICT administration said its campaign on road safety measures was in full swing, adding that commercial vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed on roads at any cost as no compromise could be made on public safety.

