UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

34 Shop Owners Fined For Over Charging In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:36 PM

34 shop owners fined for over charging in Hyderabad

The district administration Thursday imposed fine of Rs 344,800 over 34 shop owners for charging prices higher than fixed by the government in different talukas of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday imposed fine of Rs 344,800 over 34 shop owners for charging prices higher than fixed by the government in different talukas of Hyderabad.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tabreez Sadiq Mari, Assistant Commissioners of City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural visited different markets for checking prices on the second day of the holy month of Ramzan.

The officers of district administration also visited 112 shops for checking prices and found 34 shop owners charging prices higher than the fixed by local administration.

According to official statement, in City taluka three shops out of 17 were fined Rs 30,000, in Latifabad 15 shops out of 29 were fined Rs 264,100, in Qasimabad 12 shops out of 52 were fined Rs 66,000 while four shops out of 14 were fined Rs 2,700 in taluka Hyderabad rural for charging higher rates against approved prices.

Commissioner Muhmmad Abbas Baloch and the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also visited different markets for checking prices and warned shopkeepers to implement prices list issued by the district administration failing which strict action would be taken against them and they would be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Qasimabad Market Government

Recent Stories

DEWA adds creative hearing loop to enhance communi ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues its first di ..

9 minutes ago

DC visits Ramazan Bazaar, checks quality of edible ..

23 seconds ago

Security arrangements reviewed for Islamabad

25 seconds ago

Wildfire smoke more harmful than other pollution s ..

26 seconds ago

Meeting Between Modi, Putin May Be Held in Second ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.