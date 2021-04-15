34 shop owners fined for over charging in Hyderabad

The district administration Thursday imposed fine of Rs 344,800 over 34 shop owners for charging prices higher than fixed by the government in different talukas of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday imposed fine of Rs 344,800 over 34 shop owners for charging prices higher than fixed by the government in different talukas of Hyderabad.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tabreez Sadiq Mari, Assistant Commissioners of City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural visited different markets for checking prices on the second day of the holy month of Ramzan.

The officers of district administration also visited 112 shops for checking prices and found 34 shop owners charging prices higher than the fixed by local administration.

According to official statement, in City taluka three shops out of 17 were fined Rs 30,000, in Latifabad 15 shops out of 29 were fined Rs 264,100, in Qasimabad 12 shops out of 52 were fined Rs 66,000 while four shops out of 14 were fined Rs 2,700 in taluka Hyderabad rural for charging higher rates against approved prices.

Commissioner Muhmmad Abbas Baloch and the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also visited different markets for checking prices and warned shopkeepers to implement prices list issued by the district administration failing which strict action would be taken against them and they would be sent behind bars.