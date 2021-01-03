UrduPoint.com
34 Shopkeepers Arrested After Recovery Of 670kg Polythene Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 08:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Sunday arrested 34 shopkeepers after recovering 670 kilograms of polythene plastic shopping bags from their possession and imposed cash penalty on 114 commuters in BRT stations and buses.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of district administration carried out operation against polythene plastic bags in different localities and recovery of 670 kilograms banned bags arrested 34 shopkeepers.

Similarly, district administration also carried out checking of the implementation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in different bazaars and vehicles and fined 87 transporters over not using safety masks in their vehicles while 114 commuters were also fined in BRT stations and buses over not wearing safety masks.

