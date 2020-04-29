34 shopkeepers arrested on charges of profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration arrested 34 shopkeepers on charges of making undue profit on sales of items of daily used.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed raided in different markets and managed to arrest four shopkeepers on charges of profiteering. She also imposed fine Rs 25000 on the profiteers.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Mubeen Ahsan also inspected various markets in tehsil Shujabad.

As many as 13 shopkeepers were arrested on charges of selling daily used items on exorbitant prices.

Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala sent 16 shopkeepers to lockup for plundering illegal money from customers. Sub registrar and Special price Control Magistrate Kamran Bukhari also put one shopkeepers behind bar.

1500 cartons of ghee, 600 bags of sugar, and 500 bags of atta were recovered from different godowns during raids by the Special Price Control Magistrates.