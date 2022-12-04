UrduPoint.com

34 Shopkeepers Fined, 4 Arrested

Published December 04, 2022

34 shopkeepers fined, 4 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 110,000 fine on 34 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested four over violation of the law during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday the price control magistrates inspected 932 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on profiteers and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested four shopkeepers over violation of the law and sent them behind bars for further action, spokesman added.

