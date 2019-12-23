34 shopkeepers fined for overcharging, hoarding in Bahawalpur

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding was underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 187 shops and markets today and found irregularities at 34 shops.

Fine of Rs 82,800 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers.