34 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging, Hoarding In Bahawalpur
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:42 PM
Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding was underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets
According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 187 shops and markets today and found irregularities at 34 shops.
Fine of Rs 82,800 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers.