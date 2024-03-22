34 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates imposed a Rs 2,54,000 fine and 14 cases were registered against shopkeepers over profiteering and hoarding.

Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, and adulterations across the district.

The price magistrates checked 5315 shops during the last 24 hours under the directions of the Deputy Commissioner and 34 people were arrested.

