34 shopkeepers held over violation of price control in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) At least 34 shopkeepers were arrested over violation of price control while warnings were issued to 38 shopkeepers and 19 shops were sealed in ongoing operation against profiteers here on Thursday.

On the special directive of Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat and Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad, various price control teams consisting of Assistant Commissioners and Special Magistrates conducted raids in various areas to keep the prices of food items stable in connection with the month of Ramazan to implement the price list set at the government level to prevent high prices and hoarding.

The various price control teams checked a total of 187 shops in Quetta urban areas including Airport Road, Kuchlak, Satellite Town, Nawan Kili, Meezan Chowk, Kasi Road and Sariab Road.

34 shopkeepers were arrested for violating price control, warnings were issued to 38 shopkeepers, 19 shops were sealed while one shop was also fined in operations by price control teams.

On this occasion, Commissioner Quetta Division said that various teams have been formed for price control which was responsible for carrying out operations daily during the month of Ramazan.

In all cases, it involves ensuring the sale of commodities at government-fixed rates and preventing self-inflation, he said.

He said that every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the people and the price hikers would be dealt with strictly saying that the price control teams would continue their operations daily and would compile and submit their reports.

He said that self-imposed price fixing and looting of the public would never be allowed in the city, therefore, all the shopkeepers and traders selling food items should give relief to the public by implementing the government price list.