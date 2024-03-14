34 Shopkeepers Held Over Violation Of Price Control In Quetta
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) At least 34 shopkeepers were arrested over violation of price control while warnings were issued to 38 shopkeepers and 19 shops were sealed in ongoing operation against profiteers here on Thursday.
On the special directive of Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat and Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad, various price control teams consisting of Assistant Commissioners and Special Magistrates conducted raids in various areas to keep the prices of food items stable in connection with the month of Ramazan to implement the price list set at the government level to prevent high prices and hoarding.
The various price control teams checked a total of 187 shops in Quetta urban areas including Airport Road, Kuchlak, Satellite Town, Nawan Kili, Meezan Chowk, Kasi Road and Sariab Road.
34 shopkeepers were arrested for violating price control, warnings were issued to 38 shopkeepers, 19 shops were sealed while one shop was also fined in operations by price control teams.
On this occasion, Commissioner Quetta Division said that various teams have been formed for price control which was responsible for carrying out operations daily during the month of Ramazan.
In all cases, it involves ensuring the sale of commodities at government-fixed rates and preventing self-inflation, he said.
He said that every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the people and the price hikers would be dealt with strictly saying that the price control teams would continue their operations daily and would compile and submit their reports.
He said that self-imposed price fixing and looting of the public would never be allowed in the city, therefore, all the shopkeepers and traders selling food items should give relief to the public by implementing the government price list.
Recent Stories
PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU seminar emphasizes AI learning to cope with future challenges2 minutes ago
-
RO announces Senate Election schedule for 12 seats of Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Vote count begins of Senate by-polls2 minutes ago
-
PM made strategy for Rural, Urban centers: Musadiq Malik2 minutes ago
-
Public notice for bye-poll on vacant NA, PK seats to be issued on Mar 1512 minutes ago
-
Nine dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents12 minutes ago
-
Call for action against smuggled drugs, unregistered surgical tools12 minutes ago
-
Minister holds introductory meeting with Excise Secretary, DG12 minutes ago
-
Shariah Board Pakistan sets minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya at Rs 300 for Ramazan12 minutes ago
-
Legal Commission on Blasphemy to mark 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat' tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
Provincial govt still didn't allocate funds to local governments: Mayor Mardan12 minutes ago
-
US Navy ship arrives Pakistan to conduct sea exercise with Pak Navy22 minutes ago