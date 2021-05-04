UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

34 Shopping Malls, Restaurants Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:26 PM

34 shopping malls, restaurants sealed over violation of SOPs

The district administration has sealed another 24 shopping malls, 5 restaurants, 4 grocery shops and a private office and arrested 20 people besides imposing a fine of Rs 126,500 on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed another 24 shopping malls, 5 restaurants, 4 grocery shops and a private office and arrested 20 people besides imposing a fine of Rs 126,500 on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown during last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of district administration said that during last 50 days, 1,041 shopping malls, 314 restaurants, 44 marriage halls, 113 private schools, 4 grocery shops, a private office were sealed while 79 public vehicles were impounded. The administration also arrested 211 people for not wearing face mask besides imposing a fine of 2.4 million on violators. He said that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true letter and spirit in district by taking strict action against violators.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr will fall on 13th May in most Muslim c ..

2 minutes ago

Over 5000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Khanewal

3 minutes ago

Two dead in fire in S.Africa Covid ward

3 minutes ago

UN envoy Gordon Brown urges G7 countries to fund g ..

3 minutes ago

Workshop on Urdu orthography to be held tomorrow

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Health Minister Resigns Over Deadly Hospital ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.