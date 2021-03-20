UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

34 Shops Sealed Over SOPs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:31 PM

34 shops sealed over SOPs

The district administration sealed 34 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 37,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 34 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 37,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed nine shops and three marriage halls besides imposing a fine of Rs 37,000 over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 20 shops and two restaurants in his jurisdiction.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches government experience exchange progra ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima pays tribute to UAE mothers on Moth ..

6 minutes ago

Revival of spirit behind Pakistan Day needed to bo ..

4 minutes ago

Japan provides Rs. 6 billion for improvement of wa ..

5 minutes ago

Qatar extends minimum wage to all as World Cup loo ..

11 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21) 20 march 2021

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.