34 shops sealed over SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 34 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 37,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed nine shops and three marriage halls besides imposing a fine of Rs 37,000 over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 20 shops and two restaurants in his jurisdiction.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.