34 shops sealed over SOPs violation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 34 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed a fine of Rs 67,000 on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops and two restaurants in Cantt area besides imposing Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed 19 shops and a restaurant besides imposing a fine of Rs 37,000 over various.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.