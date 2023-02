34 SHOs reshuffles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Thursday transferred 34 station House Officers across the district.

According to police spokesman, the transferred SHOs were-- Ansar Abass, Jawad Gull, Zeeshan Iqbal, Fahad Bilal, Imtiaz Ahmed, Farooq Hasnat, Iqrar Abass, Tariq Mehmood, Zafer Hussain Shah, Zaheer Ahmed, Fawad Ali,Sajaad Ahmed,Sami ullah,Touqeer Abbas,Asif Sultan ,Sahib khan,Fiaz Ahmed,Khuram Shehzad,Yaraan Gull,Ameer Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Naseem,Rabnawaz,Arif Hussain,Shoiab Sikandar,Muhammad Tahir, Naveed Akram,Muhammad Waqas,Qaiser Abass, Mehmood Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ilyas,Arshad Mehmood,Ali Nawaz Shah,Nusrat Ali and Abdul Majeed.

The DPO transferred them with immediate effect and until further orders.