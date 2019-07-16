34 suspects arrested, Over 3 kg Charas recovered

The South Zone Police-Karachi has arrested one absconder among 34 suspects and recovered 3 kilo and 475 grams Charas from them during the last 24 hours, in snap checking and patrolling.

The police have recovered 3 kilo and 475 grams Charas, 04 pistols, 10 live rounds, 47 kilograms Gutka/Mawa (Chewing tobacco), 02 LPG cylinders, 05 mobile phones, 01 laptop, 300 packets Gutka, 750 liters irani diesel and Rs 7,900 cash from the arrested accused said spokesperson of DIG South on Tuesday.

The police have registered cases and started investigation.