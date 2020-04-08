UrduPoint.com
34 Test Positive Of 37 Admitted At Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

As many as thirty-four patients of cornovirsus out of thirty-seven admitted at Tayyip Erdogan Hospital tested positive while report of three patients is awaited

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as thirty-four patients of cornovirsus out of thirty-seven admitted at Tayyip Erdogan Hospital tested positive while report of three patients is awaited.

An official report issued on Wednesday shows that 157 cases of COVID-19 were admitted at hospital so far and 104 were tested negative.

Those tested negative were discharged from the hospital, it added.

Sixteen patients were discharged after recovery from COVID-19.

Only one patient is admitted at District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) and after testing negative, ten patients were discharged out of total 22 so far, the report showed adding that exactly seventy-three corona patients reported at THQ Alipur. 14 out of 73 were tested positive while 31 were discharged and 28 are awaiting the results, the report showed.

Four patients reported at THQ Jatoi so far whereas one has been tested positive and three are waiting for results, the report concluded.

