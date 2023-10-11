Open Menu

340 Million Women, Girls To Endure Extreme Poverty Hardships: Antonio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 07:48 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that halfway to the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “the world is failing girls”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that halfway to the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “the world is failing girls.”

 

In his message on the International Day of the Girl Child, he said "On current trends, the end of child marriage is 300 years away. If nothing changes, by 2030, 110 million young women and girls who should be in classrooms, won’t be.”

Some 340 million women and girls will still endure the grinding hardships of extreme poverty, he added. 

 

Old forms of discrimination against girls continue and in some cases are getting worse, he observed. Citing an example, he said girls in Afghanistan are unable to exercise their most basic rights and freedoms, confined to their homes with no hope of education or economic independence

 

According to Antonio Guterres new forms of bias and inequality are emerging. “The digital divide means many girls are excluded from the online world.

 

He noted, that around the world, girls are fighting back – confronting sexual abuse, combatting stereotypes and creating change, on football pitches, in schools, and in the public square. He stressed the need to stand with them.

 

“My proposal for an SDG Stimulus to get the Goals on track is gaining traction. And we must invest in girls’ leadership – the theme of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child – to support girls to achieve their ambitions and to boost gender equality.” He said when women and girls lead they can shift attitudes, create change, and advance policies and solutions that address their needs.

 

Women and girls can lead to a fairer future. On this International Day of the Girl Child, let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive, he concluded.

