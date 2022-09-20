UrduPoint.com

340 More Drug Addicts Shifted To Rehab Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 340 drug addicts have been shifted to rehabilitation centers across Peshawar during the second phase of 'Drugs Free Peshawar' campaign.

This was told at a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud here on Tuesday.

The meeting was told that as per the directives of the Commissioner, the second phase of shifting drug addicts to the rehabilitation centers was underway.

The arrested 340 drug addicts have been shifted to the rehab centers through the control rooms.

During the first and second phases a total of 700 drug addicts have so far been arrested.

The meeting was further told that the control room has received 400 complaints regarding presence of drug addicts in homes upon which it was decided that a strategy and means of accommodation would be sorted out for the rehabilitation of these drug addicts.

On the occasion, the Commissioner directed for providing best possible healthcare and other facilities to the drug addicts.

