3400 metric ton of wheat and flour smuggling bid foiled

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :District Food Controller Rawalpindi Sufian Asif Awan has said that food department has foiled to smuggle 3400 metric ton of wheat and flour from Punjab to KP during last two months and 200 vehicles impounded.

Briefing the newsmen at Brhama Bhattar interchange near Wah about the operations carried out by the food department during August and September he said, 2900 metric tons of wheat and 1400 metric ton of flour smuggling bids from Punjab to KP were foiled by the various teams of the food department.

He said that as many as 195 FIR were registered against the smugglers adding that the food department has established as many as seven check posts at various entry points of the district including motorway and GT road to check the smuggling of wheat and wheat products.