3,400 Metric Ton Of Wheat And Flour Smuggling Bids Foiled, 200 Vehicles Impounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

3,400 metric ton of wheat and flour smuggling bids foiled, 200 vehicles impounded

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :District Food Controller Rawalpindi Sufian Asif Awan has said that the highest ever quantity of wheat and flour was confiscated by the food department during the last two months which were being smuggled from different parts of Punjab to KP.

Briefing the newsmen at the Brahma Bhattar interchange on Friday about the operations carried out by the food department during the month of August and September, he said the food department in collaboration with police had foiled the smuggling bid of 3,400 metric ton of wheat and flour from Punjab to KP and impounded 200 vehicles.

He added that during two months, 2,900 metric tons of wheat and 1,400 metric tons of flour smuggling bids from Punjab to KP were foiled by the various teams of the food department.

Responding to another question, Mr Awan had ruled out paucity of flour in all the tehsils of the district. He said that the food department had established as many as 146 trucking points, 149 model shops and 1,787 sale points across the district and one lakh 80 thousand bags of flour were being supplied on daily basis for sale to common buyers.

