3400 students of 14 Special Educational Institutes lacked sports ground in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :About 3400 differently abled students of various special education institutes lacked any sports ground facility for recreational.

In Multan, there are 14 educational institutes of special education department. Although, instructors of physical education are deputed almost in all institutions but the institutes lacked sports grounds.

Most of the Special Education Schools are located in one or two kanal rented buildings where in they could not find any physical recreational activity. Deaf can easily play cricket, football, hockey, table-tennis etc. Similarly, blind can also play cricket. However, physically challenged kids could also take part in some other specific sports but they lacked opportunity of physical activity, said official sources while talking to APP. The official sources stated that most of the buildings of special schools were on rent and these had no proper space for any sort of recreation for the children.

Similarly, four schools are operational in hostels of some other government departments, said official source adding that the kids felt suffocation because of lack of air passage and exposure to direct sunlight.

Chairperson Society for Special Persons (SSP), Zahida Hameed Qureshi, an organization comprised of more than 35,000 special persons of south Punjab, lamented the situation. She urged government to take immediate notice.

She noted, disabled children frequently miss out on social activities, which impedes their ability to improve their communication skills. Participation in extracurricular and sports activities can help them overcome this obstacle, she said adding providing them with the ability to engage in social interactions, can help them make friends and initiate social skills.

Zahida stated that it was very important to recognize the rights of differently-abled children. We need to understand the practical difficulties that such students face and accommodate them, letting them participate and compete for sports and games, she remarked. Sports are vital for the mental and physical development of children. The sports promote sense of inclusion, minimizes de-conditioning, optimizes physical function, emotional upliftment, and enhances the overall well-being.

The Chairperson for Society for Special Persons maintained, as disabled children find it difficult to express their emotions, so, the sports or physical activities act as an outlet to their emotions – helping them cope up with stress, anxiety, and depression. Sports helps enhance mental health by building confidence, self-esteem, and resilience, Zahida stated. She stressed upon quarters concerned to introduce specific playground for special children so that they could nurture to physical and mental capabilities.