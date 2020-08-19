3400 suspected spurious tablets recovered

The health squad on Wednesday recovered 3400 suspected spurious Xanax tablets(0.5mg) from Mumtazabad town

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The health squad on Wednesday recovered 3400 suspected spurious Xanax tablets(0.5mg) from Mumtazabad town.

An official of health department informed that health squad on the directions of Chief Drug Controller (CDC) Punjab raided and recovered 3400 tablets from two paddlers named Nadeem and Mubeen today.

He stated samples have been sent to Drug Testing Labortary (DTL) while an application has been submitted with police station concerned for registration of an FIR against the accused.

The tablet is most commonly used in short term management of anxiety disorders, specifically panic disorder or generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).