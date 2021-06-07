34000 police personnel deployed for polio teams' security

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Monday reviewed security measures adopted for polio campaign beginning from Monday in the province.

In this connection the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fr. Sanaullah Abbasi, presided over a Video Link Conference held at Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Peshawar. CCPO Peshawar and all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) attended the meeting.

During the conference, CCPO Peshawar and RPOs gave detailed briefings to the IGP about the stringent security steps taken for ensuring safe polio campaign in their respective regions.

During the briefing the IGP was told that a total of 34000 police personnel had been deployed for the security of polio teams in the whole province. Similarly, the IGP was informed that security measures had been finalized in due consultation with Health department officials and other security forces officials.

Addressing on the occasion, the IGP pointed out that eradication of polio was an important national obligation and we all have to put collective efforts for performing this duty in the larger interest of the country.

The IGP also issued necessary instructions for providing fool proof security to the polio teams and making the campaign a great success.

The IGP further directed to extend full pledged corporation to the health department and keep close coordination with security forces. The IGP maintained that KP police was fully committed to make the province polio free and hoped that very soon Pakistan would be included in the polio free list of the world.

Meanwhile, the IGP KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi early morning today visited Maulvi Amir Shah Alias Maulvi Jee hospital Peshawar where he administered polio drops to the children less than 5 years age. During the visit the IGP also presided over a meeting in which he was given a comprehensive briefing about the security measures placed for the polio campaign.

The IGP was informed that a total of 4500 police officials had been deputed for security of polio teams in Peshawar added that with the help of health department and security forces the 5-day campaign is going ahead with success. CCPO Peshawar, SSP Operations Peshawar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Polio incharge, district Polio Communication Officer and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Talking on the occasion the IGP said that everyone should administer polio drops to the children less than 5 years of age so as to effectively put on end to this disease.

The IGP directed to provide necessary facilities to the police officials deployed in the scorching heat for police duty. Earlier, the IGP formally took part in the campaign by administering polio drops to the children in the hospital.

Later on, the IGP visited the CTD HQRs Peshawar where he reviewed the security measures taken by CTD for maintenance of law and order especially holding successful polio campaign in focus. DIG CTD gave a detailed briefing to the IGP in this connection.