3400gm Hashish Recovered From Two Drug Dealers In Kohar

3400gm hashish recovered from two drug dealers in kohar

Kohat police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers during separate actions and recovered 3400 gm hashish from their possession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Kohat police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers during separate actions and recovered 3400 gm hashish from their possession.

Spokesman for Kohat police said two drug pushers identified as Adil Aman, son of Amanullah, a resident of Garhi Rauf Khan and Saleem Khan son of Shehzad Meer, a resident of district Khyber were arrested during intelligence based operation.

Both the drug dealers were stated to be the members of a network of inter-district gang.

DSP Bashir Dad said drug dealer Adil Aman was arrested on a tip off and on his disclosure the second drug dealer Saleem Khan was arrested.

The cases were registered against them in the city police station and handed over them to the team for further investigation..

