341 public welfare schemes being completed across division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 341 schemes of public welfare costing Rs 100 million are being completed across division under the annual development programme.

This was told in a briefing given to Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan by the Director Development Dr Naveed here on Sunday.

The commissioner was told that 38 percent construction work on the schemes has almost been completed.

Director Development said that 88 percent construction work on 596 development schemes proposed by the parliamentarians at a cost of Rs 1.9 billion has been completed under sustainable development programmes phase-I, while in the second phase, work was ongoing on 614 schemes at a cost of Rs 1.

8 billion.

He said that under the first phase of community development programme, most of the schemes out of the total 268 proposed by the parliamentarians at a cost of Rs 2.3 billion had been executed while in second phase 287 schemes at a cost of Rs 2.3 billion were underway.

He also informed about the latest position on implementation of various schemes under sugarcane development cess funds, Punjab municipal services programmes and others.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to utilize availablefunds transparently for the early completion of the schemes.

He also directed for strict monitoring of all ongoing schemes.