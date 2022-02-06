3,410 bags seized during drive against wheat smuggling

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The administrative measures to curb smuggling of wheat and urea fertiliser are under way and around 3,410 bags of wheat have been seized at check-posts in Mianwali and Bhakkar, which were being smuggled out of the province.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal during a video-link meeting with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, steps to prevent smuggling and public welfare initiatives.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to keep a watch on the movement of wheat and fertilizers in the border districts and continue monitoring the supply chain of fertilizers. He also asked the officers to take stern action against the fertilizer dealers involved in hoarding and profiteering. He said that those fleecing consumers by creating artificial price-hike deserve no leniency.

The CS also issued instructions regarding strict implementation of restriction of one-dish and timings at wedding ceremonies. He said that in case of violation, action should be taken without any discrimination as per the Marriage Act.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the meeting through video link. The meeting was told that to ensure availability of urea fertiliser at fixed rate, sale points have been established at union council level throughout the province.

Around 258 open manholes in Rawalpindi division, 936 in Gujranwala, 948 in Sargodha, 738 in Multan division and 1042 in Lahore have been covered so far.

The administrative secretaries of different departments including food, agriculture, and industries, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.