UrduPoint.com

3,410 Bags Seized During Drive Against Wheat Smuggling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

3,410 bags seized during drive against wheat smuggling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The administrative measures to curb smuggling of wheat and urea fertiliser are under way and around 3,410 bags of wheat have been seized at check-posts in Mianwali and Bhakkar, which were being smuggled out of the province.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal during a video-link meeting with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, steps to prevent smuggling and public welfare initiatives.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to keep a watch on the movement of wheat and fertilizers in the border districts and continue monitoring the supply chain of fertilizers. He also asked the officers to take stern action against the fertilizer dealers involved in hoarding and profiteering. He said that those fleecing consumers by creating artificial price-hike deserve no leniency.

The CS also issued instructions regarding strict implementation of restriction of one-dish and timings at wedding ceremonies. He said that in case of violation, action should be taken without any discrimination as per the Marriage Act.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the meeting through video link. The meeting was told that to ensure availability of urea fertiliser at fixed rate, sale points have been established at union council level throughout the province.

Around 258 open manholes in Rawalpindi division, 936 in Gujranwala, 948 in Sargodha, 738 in Multan division and 1042 in Lahore have been covered so far.

The administrative secretaries of different departments including food, agriculture, and industries, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Agriculture Marriage Sale Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Bhakkar Mianwali Border Sunday Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

8 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

17 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

17 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

17 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>