342 kg Hashish seized, accused fled in Sargodha

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Police have foiled a smuggling bid and recovered narcotics from Saddar police limits on Monday.

Police spokesman said, on the direction District Police Officer Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, during snap checking, the Saddar Circle police team headed by DSP Muhammad Akhtar Vaince indicated to stop a Double Door Vehicle (KP-4980) near Chak No.

30/MB but the two accused riding on vehicle managed to fled leaving the vehicle in nearby crops in Chak 29/NB.

Police have recovered 342 kilogram hashish concealed in different parts of the vehicle and impounded it.

Later, DSP Malik Wajid Hussain said in press conference that according to information the drug pushers' were Rashid Iqbal ailas Loota and Muhammad Rafique adding that they wanted to supply the narcotics in Urba Area Sargodha.

Police have started investigation.