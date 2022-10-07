UrduPoint.com

342 More Dengue Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

342 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The KP Health Department has reported 342 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours from various districts of the province.

According to the latest update, 185 cases were reported in Peshawar, 56 in Mardan,14 in Haripur and 12 new cases reported from Kohat.

Overall 39 new patients were admitted in different hospitals in the last 24 hours and presently, 109 dengue patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The number of active cases across the province has reached 2,506 with total 10,743 cases so far.

The report said that 8,229 people affected by dengue had recovered with total eight deaths since the outbreak of dengue.

