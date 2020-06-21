UrduPoint.com
342 Vehicles Challaned In One Week

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) challaned 342 passenger vehicles for violating SOPs during last one week.

Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain said on Sunday that passenger vehicles were checked regularly and a fine amounting to Rs.

453,500 was imposed on 342 vehicles during one week.Similarly, 122 vehicles were also impounded in various police stations on sheer violations of traffic rules and regulations during this period, he added.

