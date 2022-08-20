UrduPoint.com

342 Villages, 80 UCs Affect With Flood Water In DG Khan Dist

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration DG Khan has issued initial report of the destruction and damages caused by rains and hill torrents during the period of July 25 to August 20.

Exactly 342 mouzas and villages and communities, 80 union councils were affected by flood water, nearly seven lac people were directly affected by the hill torrent water.

Likewise, over 1.4 million acres of land was also affected, 58,593 houses were destroyed by flood water while 242 mouzas and villages came under water in Tehsil Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Kot Chutta, Koh-e-Suleman.

53 Union Councils while 1,48,906 people were affected, over three lac acres land flooded and 13320 houses were destroyed during July 25 to 13 August.

Similarly, seven villages of tehsil DG Khan, 51 of Taunsa, nine of Kot Chutta, 33 of Koh-e-Suleman and twenty seven Union Councils were directly affected by which an area of over 1.1 million acres and 45,273 houses were damaged during 14 to Aug 20.

