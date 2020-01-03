3.425 Kg Hashish seized, 17 arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seventeen (17) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 17 accused recovering 3.

425 Kilogram Hashish, 290 liters liquor, 6 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Rifles 444 bore, 1 Kalashnikov and 3 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were: Abid Hussain, Latif, Ehsan, Imran, Aqeel, Taseer Ahmad, Faiz, Muhammad Khan, Zain Ali, Sarfraz s/o Riaz, Omar Hayat, Touqeer s/o Tariq, Farooq s/o Ejaz and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.