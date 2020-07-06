342,733 calls received at 15 Helpline during June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

About 342,733 calls were received at 15 emergency Helpline during the month of June, according to the statistics issued by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :About 342,733 calls were received at 15 emergency Helpline during the month of June, according to the statistics issued by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

Out of total calls, 252,219 were considered hoax and 44,662 cases were registered for further action while 24,853 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, traffic management or CTP help.

The PSCA Lost & Found centre contributed to recovery of four missing persons, two cars, 141 motorcycles and five rickshaws.