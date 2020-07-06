UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

342,733 Calls Received At 15 Helpline During June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:18 PM

342,733 calls received at 15 Helpline during June

About 342,733 calls were received at 15 emergency Helpline during the month of June, according to the statistics issued by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :About 342,733 calls were received at 15 emergency Helpline during the month of June, according to the statistics issued by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

Out of total calls, 252,219 were considered hoax and 44,662 cases were registered for further action while 24,853 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, traffic management or CTP help.

The PSCA Lost & Found centre contributed to recovery of four missing persons, two cars, 141 motorcycles and five rickshaws.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Punjab Traffic June

Recent Stories

Prime Minister urges WHO to play its role in remov ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to complete CPEC projects: Asad Uma ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan to establish six livestock markets

3 minutes ago

Decision reserved in temple construction case

3 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation con ..

24 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Abe Over Deadly Flood ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.