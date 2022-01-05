342th meeting of ETPB held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The 342nd meeting of the members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held here on Wednesday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed presided over the meeting while Secretary Board Hamid Masood Gondal, CEO Kartarpur Muhammad Latif, members and other officers throughout the country attended it.

Property, financial affairs and other agenda items were also discussed.

The board members appreciated the services of the chairman.

On this occasion, ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed said that steps were being taken to significantlyincrease income of the board.