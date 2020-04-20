UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

343 Corona Patients In 13 KP Districts Shifted To Hospitals In March: DG Rescue 1122

Muhammad Irfan 49 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:37 PM

343 corona patients in 13 KP districts shifted to hospitals in March: DG Rescue 1122

The Rescue 1122 has shifted 343 suspected patients of coronavirus to hospitals in 13 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa in March

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 has shifted 343 suspected patients of coronavirus to hospitals in 13 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa in March.

Dr Khateer Ahmed, Director General Rescue 1122 told media persons that most 94 suspected patients in Peshawar and 89 in Mardan have been shifted to hospitals.

Disinfection sprays were made in coronavirus affected areas besides ambulances and employees of Rescue 1122 were specified for coronavirus situation.

