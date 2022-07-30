UrduPoint.com

343 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 11:10 AM

343 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Another 343 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 513,175 while death toll 13,587 and recoveries 496,834.

The P&SHD confirmed that 245 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 17 in Rawalpindi, 27 in Faisalabad, 02 in Bahawalpur, 24 in Multan, 6 in Chakwal, 5 in Gujranwala, 2 in Chiniot, 02 in Jhang, 02 in Khanewal, 01 in Rahimyar Khan, 03 in Sahiwal, 02 in Sargodha, 01 in Sheikhupura and 01 in Toba Tek Singh districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 11,639, 928 tests for COVID-19.

People have been urged to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Citizens above 12 years of age must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccinationcampaign has been initiated.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Chakwal Khanewal Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

10 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

10 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

11 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.