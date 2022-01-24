343 new Corona cases confirm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 343 more new Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases have been confirmed and two more people have died of the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With 343 fresh cases, the total number of active Corona cases has reached 3847 and the death toll has climbed to 5977 in the province. 94 patients have also been recovered during the same period.

As many as 7587 tests were conducted across the province, out of which 343 have proved positive for Coronavirus.