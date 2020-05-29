343,452 defective meters replaced during 2019-20

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 343,452 burnt and defective meters across the region during ongoing fiscal year July 2019 to April 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 343,452 burnt and defective meters across the region during ongoing fiscal year July 2019 to April 2020.

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, the metres which burnt or become dead due to rains or any technical reasons were being replaced on priority basis in all operational circles of the region in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

MEPCO official sources said that during this session, the company had replaced 334,589 single phase meters, 8459 three phase meters and 404 MDI meters.

Sources added that 46677 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 33187 in DG Khan circle, 31549 in Vehari circle, 54350 in Bahawalpur circle, 37887 in Sahiwal, 40835 in Rahim Yar Khan, 48626 in Muzaffagarh, 28345 in Bahawalnager and 21996 defective metersreplaced in Khanewal circle.